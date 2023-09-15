Surprise Squad
Woman charged with assault after allegedly dragging 2 people with vehicle

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spanish Lake woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly dragging two people with a vehicle during an argument.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release Shakela Webster, 21, of Spanish Lake, is charged with first-degree domestic assault in a Sept. 11 incident in the 1100 block of Avant Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Court records show she is in custody and the court has set bond at $75,000 cash only.

According to the release, in Bellefontaine Neighbors Police were dispatched to the scene for a fight n progress. When officers arrived, they saw a Lincoln sedan dragging two people, later identified as a family member and Webster’s romantic partner, through a front yard.

After both fell to the ground, Webster allegedly put the car in reverse and accelerated, backing up a large tree. She then drove back onto Avant Drive, dragging the back bumper along the way, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 5 with Associate Circuit Judge Krista Peyton presiding.

