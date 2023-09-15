Wentzville General Motors to strike following UAW announcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Wentzville General Motors plant will officially be on strike at 11pm after United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced a walkoff Thursday evening.

The UAW strike consists of the big three automakers: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

The Wentzville Chevrolet Colorado plant is just one of three plants initially slated to be on strike. The others around the United States will continue to have union members working without a deal.

Around Wentzville Thursday, the workers appeared to have a lot of support.

Al Mares supports his community, so much so his truck came directly from the Wentzville plant.

“I feel for the workers,” said Mares.

Those workers have uncertain futures as a strike was called for 11 p.m. Thursday.

The union is asking for around 40 percent raises, plus better pensions for better workers and even a 32-hour work week, with 40 hours of pay.

“I hope they win,” said George.

First Alert 4 met George at Friendship Brewing in town. He points to the $29 million salary that GM’s CEO earns.

“Considering what the executives make, I think it’s well within their reasoning to asking what they’re asking for.”

Mares feels for the younger workers who may not have much in savings, but a lot to worry about.

“Some of the new workers now don’t have the old contracts, so they’re not making what the older generation did, so they probably couldn’t stay out near as long but I hope they hang in there,” said Mares.

Wentzville residents had mixed opinions off camera.

Some people were indifferent, others were supportive and several people thought a 40 percent raise is too much to ask for.

Mares says it’s a negotiating strategy.

“You always start high somewhere and try to meet in the middle somewhere. I was a union man for 37 years, we did the same thing where I worked,” said Mares.

One man we spoke with, who owns an auto dealership in Troy, said he’s worried about laying off workers, and bought $100,000 in parts before the strike.

The three plants that are currently on strike are:

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (OH)

General Motors Wentzville Assembly (MO)

Ford Assembly Plant (MI)

At Wentzville Assembly, GM builds the Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup, GMC Canyon midsize pickup, and the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express vans. It’s about 40 miles west of St. Louis.

