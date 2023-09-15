Surprise Squad
Two injured in crash in rural Monroe County, Illinois

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Illinois. (KMOV) - Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday on Bluff Road near New Hanover Road in rural Monroe County, Ill.

Illinois State Police said the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Ellis Grove, Illinois, and a passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Red Bud, Illinois, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 2017 Nissan Maxima the woman was driving was traveling south on Bluff Road, about one-half mile south of Hanover Road, according to ISP. At 7:55 a.m. the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

No further information was immediately available, ISP said.

