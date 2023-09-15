Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis Taco Week is back Oct. 9-15

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Taco Week will return this October with $5 specials from area restaurants.

Every restaurant in the 2023 taco lineup will create its unique take on the taco with a taco special. The week of deliciousness will last from October 9-15.

Dozens of restaurants are participating, including spots like Mission Taco, Sunny’s Cantina and Burro Loco. You can even get a Taco passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to be eligible for a prize.

Check out stltacoweek.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night, police tell First Alert 4
Sumner High School student killed in North City shooting Wednesday night
Neil Howard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death...
Troy, Ill. man charged with strangling his mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Wentzville GM workers on strike
Workers picket outside Wentzville GM plant as UAW strike begins
Joseph Liszewski is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Son charged after man, 72, found dead in Lake Saint Louis

Latest News

St. Charles County Police K-9 ‘Tank’ retires
St. Charles County Police K-9 ‘Tank’ retires
After pandemic, telemedicine continues broadening behavioral health care access
After pandemic, telemedicine continues broadening behavioral health care access
Fall fun at the St. Louis Aquarium
Fall fun at the St. Louis Aquarium
Joseph Liszewski is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Son charged after man, 72, found dead in Lake Saint Louis