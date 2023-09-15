St. Louis Taco Week is back Oct. 9-15

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Taco Week will return this October with $5 specials from area restaurants.

Every restaurant in the 2023 taco lineup will create its unique take on the taco with a taco special. The week of deliciousness will last from October 9-15.

Dozens of restaurants are participating, including spots like Mission Taco, Sunny’s Cantina and Burro Loco. You can even get a Taco passport and get it stamped at participating restaurants to be eligible for a prize.

Check out stltacoweek.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.