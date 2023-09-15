St. Charles suing Ameren to stop digging of new well

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles is suing Ameren to stop them from building a new well in the city.

The lawsuit follows a stop-work order issued in June 2022. St. Charles issued the order to stop contaminated soil from being excavated. The city found out Wednesday that Ameren was planning to drill a new well at its police substation on Huster Road.

St. Charles says the drilling was without the EPA’s approval and could contaminate the city’s drinking water.

Ameren later released the following statement:

The City of St. Charles continues to misrepresent the facts and to deliberately and intentionally delay ongoing remediation efforts. On multiple occasions, Ameren Missouri has sent letters to the City pointing out that the City is acting irresponsibly by attempting to hamper remediation work by operating City Well 4 to negatively influence ongoing treatment. It is inappropriate. In the last 30 days, it’s estimated that the City has wasted more than 48 million gallons of clean groundwater by pumping it directly into the sewer system. That’s the equivalent of draining a 10-acre, 14-foot-deep pond.

Ameren Missouri has operated numerous onsite extraction wells at the Huster site since 2014. The proposed well is only necessary due to the City’s irresponsible behavior regarding City Well 4. Treatment techniques in progress are approved and performed under the supervision of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and future treatment work will commence after EPA approval.

