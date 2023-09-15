St. Charles County Police K-9 ‘Tank’ retires

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- After seven years of service to his community, St. Charles County Police K-9 Tank is hanging up his vest.

The police department held a retirement ceremony Friday, celebrating many of Tank’s accomplishments with his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess. Since 2016, Tank has built quite the resume.

He helped locate 13 missing people, tracked bank robbers and murder suspects, and has been a part of several major drug busts. Recent health challenges led to his retirement.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.