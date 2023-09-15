Surprise Squad
St. Charles County Police K-9 ‘Tank’ retires

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- After seven years of service to his community, St. Charles County Police K-9 Tank is hanging up his vest.

The police department held a retirement ceremony Friday, celebrating many of Tank’s accomplishments with his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess. Since 2016, Tank has built quite the resume.

He helped locate 13 missing people, tracked bank robbers and murder suspects, and has been a part of several major drug busts. Recent health challenges led to his retirement.

