Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35. (Source: WSYX, OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL)
By Rodney Dungian, WSYX via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – Some may call Pearl Pancetta a “lucky dog,” but she’s actually a “lucky pig.”

She fell off a transport truck that could have been going to a slaughterhouse. Now, she’s a spoiled pet named after a pork product.

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.

“I think she’s fabulous – a lucky pig for sure,” humane society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35.

She’s spent the past few days at the humane society getting some rest and healing from some road rash.

“Pearl gets her own gated area, and she’ll be pampered until all the pigs get used to her, and then she’ll become a lot bigger than them, and she, I’m assuming, will be the little alpha pig,” her new owner Erica Cornwell said.

The team with the Ross County Humane Society is thankful the little pig is OK.

“I was excited to get her and give her a good home and not on someone’s plate,” Cornwell said.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night, police tell First Alert 4
Sumner High School student killed in North City shooting Wednesday night
Neil Howard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death...
Troy, Ill. man charged with strangling his mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Wentzville GM workers on strike
Workers picket outside Wentzville GM plant as UAW strike begins
Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building...
Man charged after attempting to steal toy train from train collectors club

Latest News

Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain