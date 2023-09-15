ISP: Squad car struck marks 13th Move Over Law related crash of 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Thursday, Illinois State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a trooper’s car in Cook County.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the left shoulder of I-55 southbound near LaGrange Road. According to ISP, the trooper was stationed with emergency lights activated, waiting for a tow truck for an abandoned vehicle. The driver of a Toyota Camry drove onto the left shoulder and struck the back of the trooper’s car. ISP says the trooper was outside of the squad car at the time of the crash and was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Martin Analco of Chicago, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Analco was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, Driving with a Revoked License, Illegal Transportation of Open Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and Improper Lane Usage.

ISP says this is the 13th Move Over Law-related crash of 2023 so far. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries.

ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

