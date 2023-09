ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on Page Ave. has closed both directions near Woodson Rd. Friday morning.

According to MSHP, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

Traffic is being re-routed.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

