Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 141 near I-70

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash has closed northbound lanes of Highway 141 just south of I-70 in Maryland Heights.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. Police tell First Alert 4 that a woman in a minivan drove southbound in the northbound lanes, the van hit a silver Ford SUV that was going northbound. A woman who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is the third fatal crash to occur in the St. Louis area Friday. Three people were killed overnight in an accident in Madison County, Illinois. Another fatal crash occurred near Page and Woodson in Overland.

