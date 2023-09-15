Surprise Squad
Certified nurse’s aide charged with rape of patient

police lights
police lights
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a certified nurse’s aide accused of rape of a patient at DePaul Hospital.

Court records show 38-year-old Felix Mumba, of Cape Girardeau, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. The court set bond at $500,000 cash only with conditions he is not allowed to work in healthcare.

According to a news release, Mumba allegedly raped the victim on April 8, 2022 while working as a certified nursing assistant at DePaul Hospital. The victim, who was a patient, reported the incident immediately.

DePaul Hospital confirmed Mumba is no longer working there.

A forensic exam of the victim was conducted and a DNA profile consistent with Mumba was found, prosecutors stated in the release. St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said anyone who experiences inappropriate actions by a medical professional should report it immediately.

“Needless to say, a hospital should be the safest of spaces,” Bell said. “If a medical professional does the unthinkable and sexually assaults a vulnerable person placed in their care in St. Louis County, we will hold them accountable.”

