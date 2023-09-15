Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in North City Wednesday night, police tell First Alert 4
Sumner High School student killed in North City shooting Wednesday night
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building...
Man charged after attempting to steal toy train from train collectors club
Neil Howard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death...
Troy, Ill. man charged with strangling his mother
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the remembrance Friday morning at 16th...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Justice Jackson speaks at 16th Street Baptist Church bombing memorial
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history
Addisyon Lumpkin
Girl reaches over 6 feet tall by age 11
A fatal crash on Route D at Woodson has the road closed and rerouting Friday, September 15, 2023.
Fatal crash closes Page Ave in Overland