3 dead in overnight head-on crash in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two women and a man died in a car accident that occurred in unincorporated Madison County early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and US Highway 40, which is between Troy and St. Jacob, just before 3:45 a.m.

A car driven by a man was going southbound on Route 4 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car going northbound. Two women were inside the second car. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

