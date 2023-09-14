Wentzville McDonalds GM charged with felony stealing

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A general manager at a McDonald’s in Wentzville is charged with felony stealing in an alleged fraudulent refund scheme.

St. Charles County court records show 31-year-old Travis E. Potter is charged with stealing $750 or more. Docket entries show he is in custody on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

According to charging documents, Potter during the months of July and August completed 27 fraudulent cash refunds for a total of $4,166. The transactions were discovered by the area supervisor and owner of the franchise location.

Potter allegedly logged into the cash register using his own password and ordered the same items in each fraudulent transaction. He would then complete a cash refund and take the money, according to charging documents.

Wentzville Police stated in charging documents that Potter sent a text to an employee saying he was going to repay the restaurant. He later denied stealing.

