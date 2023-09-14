Week 4 High school games to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There are a lot of teams that are going into conference play, and some rival schools that will face off. Here are the games to watch for week 4.

Edwardsville vs. O’Fallon, Friday at 7 p.m.

The rivalry between these two has been going since Oct. 6, 2000. The Edwardsville Tigers (3-0) have one nine out of the 19 matchups. They are loaded with talent this year on offense with senior quarterback Jake Curry throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers are well balanced on the receiving end with Joey DeMare, Jack Weaver, and Michael Hedge leading the way.

The O’Fallon Panthers (2-1) have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Last year, they beat the Tigers 32-31. Senior quarterback Braylon Grayson leads the Panthers’ offense with 442 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running backs Jahkori Adams both have over 100 yards. Adams has three touchdowns and Green trails with two. On the defensive side, senior linebacker Stephan Toliver has a total of 23 tackles for the season; and senior defensive back Jordan Suggs has two interceptions so far this season.

Marquette vs. Eureka, Friday at 7 p.m.

This matchup started in 2010; the Eureka Wildcats have won 12 out of the 13 matchups. This is a well balanced team with talent on both sides of the ball.

The Wildcats are coming off of a hard loss against Kirkwood. Junior quarterback Casey Hobelman leads the Wildcat offense with 503 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Larry Reed has 128 rushing yards and a touchdown so far this season; trailing him is Charles Robinson with 111 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats’ leading receiver senior Allen Brown has 178 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Junior Tre Hanneke leads the defense with 31 tackles and senior linebacker Ryan Thornhill trails with 21 tackles.

The Marquette Mustangs are a well balanced team as well with a powerhouse offense. Senior quarterback Caden Throneberry has 574 passing yards and five touchdowns for the season, mainly shared to his main target senior receiver Tyree Bonnett who has 303 yards. Senior running back Justin Jackson has 403 yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs also have stars on defense with junior defensive back Brendan Kirwan having 13 tackles and three interceptions, and senior Caleb Syfert having 20 tackles and a sack.

St. Dominic vs. Althoff, Friday at 7 p.m.

Both teams are off to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season. The St. Dominic Crusaders have a powerhouse offense led by junior quarterback Brennan Czeschin who threw for 485 yards and seven touchdowns so far, and senior running back Thomas Pulliam, running for 304 yards and eight touchdowns. The receiver duo, seniors Connor Beerman and Jackson Nickodym, have over 100 yards; Nickodym has three touchdowns so far and Beerman has two.

Althoff is loaded with talent on offense, with junior transfer running back Di’erre Hill Jr. leading with 479 yards and nine touchdowns and senior Antwon Strong trailing with 290 yards and eight touchdowns. On the receiving end, junior Charleston Coldon has 202 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He is the main target for freshman quarterback Jayden Ellington, who has thrown for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Althoff has a solid defense as well, with junior defensive lineman Jason Dowell having 26 tackles and leading the team with five sacks.

Fox vs. Ritenour, Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Ritenour Huskies (2-1) are coming off a big 35-7 win over Ladue with junior quarterback Jayden Barnett throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Mike Miller leads the offense on the ground with 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this season; and Derrick Smith Jr. leads the receivers with 409 yards and five touchdowns.

The Fox Warriors (1-2) are looking for their first winning season since 2020. They have a run heavy offense led by senior Ayden Smith who has 388 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Cameron Underwood who has 212 yards and three touchdowns. The Warriors’ defense is led by senior linebacker Landon Ellis who has 38 tackles so far this season.

