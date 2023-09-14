Surprise Squad
Warm And Dry Through Friday, Rain Chances By Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny, warm trend continues
  • Humidity remains low
  • A slight chance of rain this weekend

Friday: Sunny and warm again with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend: Mainly dry and warm. There is a slight (20%) chance for rain Saturday afternoon/evening, but most areas will stay dry.

