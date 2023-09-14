Richard Emery sentenced to additional 210 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richard Darren Emery, 51, was sentenced to 210 years in prison on Wednesday.

Emery had previously been found guilty by a jury in four first-degree murder charges for the 2018 killing of his girlfriend, her mother and her two children. Emery was sentenced to death in October 2022.

On Wednesday, Emery was found guilty of seven counts of armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said these 11 new counts are additional charges that were not addressed in the original trial. The 210 years imposed is consecutive to Emery’s death sentence.

“Mr. Emery received the justice he deserved. No amount of incarceration will ever be sufficient to address the harm he has caused both physically and emotionally to so many people,” said Prosecuting Attorney Joseph G. McCulloch.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.