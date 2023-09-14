Surprise Squad
Police investigate deadly shooting in the Central West End

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide Detectives responded to a fatal shooting in the Central West End Thursday where a woman was killed.

According to SLMPD, the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police responded to a call stating someone had died. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman shot in the head. She was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit was activated to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

