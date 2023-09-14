Person of interest in custody after man found dead in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is investigating a 72-year-old man’s death Thursday evening.

Police Chief Christopher DiGiuseppi said a person of interest is in custody after the man was found dead in the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive. Police responded to a 911 call to the area around 1:30 p.m.

The circumstances around the man’s death were not immediately clear and are still under investigation, DiGiuseppi said. Police said the incident was related to a domestic situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

