Person of interest in custody after man found dead in Lake Saint Louis
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is investigating a 72-year-old man’s death Thursday evening.
Police Chief Christopher DiGiuseppi said a person of interest is in custody after the man was found dead in the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive. Police responded to a 911 call to the area around 1:30 p.m.
The circumstances around the man’s death were not immediately clear and are still under investigation, DiGiuseppi said. Police said the incident was related to a domestic situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.