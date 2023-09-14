Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Person of interest in custody after man found dead in Lake Saint Louis

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is investigating a 72-year-old man’s death Thursday evening.

Police Chief Christopher DiGiuseppi said a person of interest is in custody after the man was found dead in the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive. Police responded to a 911 call to the area around 1:30 p.m.

The circumstances around the man’s death were not immediately clear and are still under investigation, DiGiuseppi said. Police said the incident was related to a domestic situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after bench-clearing incident
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again
St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again

Latest News

Norma Caraker was found dead in her home Wednesday morning after a welfare check.
Troy, IL man charged with killing his mother
Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds
Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds
Illinois jails preparing for cash bail to end in the coming days
Illinois jails preparing for cash bail to end in the coming days
According to SLMPD, the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
Police investigate deadly shooting in the Central West End