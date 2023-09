ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today in Soulard, folks marched to bring awareness to mental and physical health, as well as substance abuse.

The group “Places For People” organized the march.

As a reminder, if you or someone you know is facing a crisis and needs help, the national hotline is 9-8-8. It can be called or texted 24 hours a day.

