Man charged after attempting to steal toy train from train collectors club

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Brentwood man has been arrested and charged Thursday after attempting to steal a toy from the Big Bend Railroad Club earlier in the week.

Travis Akins, 22, of Brentwood, has been charged with attempted second-degree burglary, a class E felony; possession of burglary tools, a class E felony; and second-degree property damage, a class B misdemeanor. The charges were issued with a summons, so there is no bond.

According to an investigation by the Webster Groves Police Department, on September 13, police were called by a witness who saw a person hammering and using a blow torch on the building door for the train collecting club, Big Bend Railroad Club. When police arrived, they saw Akins still trying to enter the building, and Atkins spontaneously said he was trying to retrieve his train. Akins apologized and said he knew it was wrong, and then admitted he had broken into the club the week early to get the train but could not get to it. Akins said the train he was after was part of a larger collection that has been handed down for generations through the train collector club; according to police, the train does not belong to the defendant.

Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Webster Grove PD)

There is damage to the lock and the door of the building.

The sentencing range for a class E felony is from one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison, and a possible fine of $10,000. The sentencing range for a class B misdemeanor is up to six months in jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

