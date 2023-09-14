Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man charged after attempting to steal toy train from train collectors club

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Brentwood man has been arrested and charged Thursday after attempting to steal a toy from the Big Bend Railroad Club earlier in the week.

Travis Akins, 22, of Brentwood, has been charged with attempted second-degree burglary, a class E felony; possession of burglary tools, a class E felony; and second-degree property damage, a class B misdemeanor. The charges were issued with a summons, so there is no bond.

According to an investigation by the Webster Groves Police Department, on September 13, police were called by a witness who saw a person hammering and using a blow torch on the building door for the train collecting club, Big Bend Railroad Club. When police arrived, they saw Akins still trying to enter the building, and Atkins spontaneously said he was trying to retrieve his train. Akins apologized and said he knew it was wrong, and then admitted he had broken into the club the week early to get the train but could not get to it. Akins said the train he was after was part of a larger collection that has been handed down for generations through the train collector club; according to police, the train does not belong to the defendant.

Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building...
Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building Thursday, September 14, 2023.(Webster Grove PD)

There is damage to the lock and the door of the building.

The sentencing range for a class E felony is from one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison, and a possible fine of $10,000. The sentencing range for a class B misdemeanor is up to six months in jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after bench-clearing incident
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights

Latest News

2 lanes on I-70 WB closed after crash involving utility truck
2 lanes on I-70 WB closed after crash involving utility truck
A utility truck crash on westbound I-70 caused three lanes to be shutdown past MO 141 Thursday,...
2 lanes on I-70 WB closed for part of morning commute after crash involving utility truck
Cardinals leading effort to bring sports gambling to Missouri
Bringing sports betting ‘out of the shadows’; Cardinals leading effort to bring sports gambling to Missouri
Couple married & pregnant homeless outside City Hall; STL moves to open more shelters
Couple married & pregnant homeless outside City Hall; STL moves to open more shelters