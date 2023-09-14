Surprise Squad
Man charged after allegedly knocking child off bicycle, stealing it in Shrewsbury

By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly knocking a 14-year-old boy off his bicycle and stealing it.

St. Louis County court records show Carl Frederick, of St. Louis, is charged with third-degree assault and stealing $750 or more. Docket entries show he is in custody and bond is set at $150,000 cash only.

The court has also ordered he have no contact with children and is barred from being within 1,000 feet of Wehner Park in Shrewsbury.

According to charging documents, on July 9, Frederick jumped out from behind a bush in the park, ran up and tackled the child, who was riding his bicycle.

The victim’s hit his head on the ground as he landed, the documents state. Frederick then allegedly grabbed the bicycle by the tire and took it. The child victim then ran away.

Shrewsbury Police said in charging documents, Frederick has been involved in other incidents in the park involving children and adults.

In one incident, he allegedly used a bicycle to chase a different child out of the park. He has also argued with adults at sporting events there, charging documents state.

