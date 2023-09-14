Man accused of stealing frozen chicken from Popeyes in Pagedale

PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of stealing multiple boxes of frozen chicken from a Popeyes in Pagedale.

Damon Saulberry, 53, is charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing.

The incident happened Tuesday, police say. Saulberry is accused of breaking into the Popeyes in the 7100 block of Page early in the morning by getting through an unsecured door. Police say he took several boxes of frozen chicken worth more than $150; the incident was captured on surveillance camera.

Saulberry was out on bond for other stealing cases when he stole the frozen chicken. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

