Investigation underway in fatal fire in St. Charles City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fire broke out in the 400 block of North Benton Avenue in St. Charles Wednesday night, according to St. Charles City Police.

Police said the fire marshal is on scene for the investigation.

Information about who the victim is or what caused the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

