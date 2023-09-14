Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Investigation underway in fatal fire in St. Charles City

Police said one person has died in the fire
One person is dead after fire broke out in a home on North Benton Avenue in St. Charles City.
One person is dead after fire broke out in a home on North Benton Avenue in St. Charles City.(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fire broke out in the 400 block of North Benton Avenue in St. Charles Wednesday night, according to St. Charles City Police.

Police said the fire marshal is on scene for the investigation.

Information about who the victim is or what caused the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Suspects in Manchester Kohl’s shoplifting linked to $20K theft in Wisconsin

Latest News

Construction industry career expo hosted in St. Ann
Construction industry career expo hosted in St. Ann
Richard “Darren” Emery, center, stands with his head down as St. Charles Circuit Judge Michael...
Richard Emery sentenced to additional 210 years
STL Planning Commission considers removal of petition requirements for shelters
STL Planning Commission considers removal of petition requirements for shelters
How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition
How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition