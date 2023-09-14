Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after bench-clearing incident
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights