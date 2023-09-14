How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Camille, who is from Evansville, Indiana, was born with a rare condition that kept the bone in her left leg from forming properly.

At a week old, Camille became a patient at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“The family ended up coming here for the expertise that we have in St. Louis,” said Dr. J. Gordon, Camille’s doctor.

Since then, she has had two surgeries to lengthen her leg. At just 6 years old, Camille will have several more surgeries at Shriner’s Children’s St. Louis.

“We weren’t expecting a miracle, but so far Shriners has provided us with just that,” Camille’s dad told First Alert 4.

Join First Alert 4 on Oct. 4 for our KMOV Cares 4 Kids Day, which will be an all-day telethon to benefit Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.