Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Camille, who is from Evansville, Indiana, was born with a rare condition that kept the bone in her left leg from forming properly.

At a week old, Camille became a patient at Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“The family ended up coming here for the expertise that we have in St. Louis,” said Dr. J. Gordon, Camille’s doctor.

Since then, she has had two surgeries to lengthen her leg. At just 6 years old, Camille will have several more surgeries at Shriner’s Children’s St. Louis.

“We weren’t expecting a miracle, but so far Shriners has provided us with just that,” Camille’s dad told First Alert 4.

Join First Alert 4 on Oct. 4 for our KMOV Cares 4 Kids Day, which will be an all-day telethon to benefit Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Suspects in Manchester Kohl’s shoplifting linked to $20K theft in Wisconsin

Latest News

jaws of life
Area firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ in training on newer cars
Protesters to give pushback after SLU applies for permit to demolish two historic buildings
Protesters to give pushback after SLU applies for permit to demolish two historic buildings
St. Charles County police confiscating expired temporary tags during traffic stops, drivers...
St. Charles County police confiscating expired temporary tags during traffic stops, drivers issued warnings or tickets
jaws of life
Firefighters test jaws of life on newer cars in training