Fall Into the Arts in O’Fallon, Mo. this Sunday

Fall into the Arts in O'Fallon, Missouri on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fall into the Arts in O'Fallon, Missouri on Sept. 17, 2023.(Fall into the Arts)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sunday, September 17, 2023 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Day Park

The City of O’Fallon, Missouri would like to invite you to attend the Fifth Annual Fall into the Arts at O’Day Park. This juried event was created to embrace all the various types of art mediums, food, drink, and music for the entire family to enjoy. For the kids, there will be FREE hands-on activities.

Held at the City of O’Fallon’s newest park, artists and crafters will be on-hand to exhibit and sell their work. Also featured are craft beer tastings, artisan food vendors and live music at O’Day Amphitheater. This event is free and open to the public.

Entertainment by

· Janet Evra - 11:00am - 1pm

· Acoustik Element: 1:45pm-3:45pm

Artists

· Click here to see the full list of artists in attendance!

Eats & Beer

· Doughboy’s Pizza

· Stir Up’s Expresso Coffee Café

· Truck-O-Soup

· Wayno’s Mobile International Cuisine

· Short Leaf Brewery

