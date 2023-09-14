Edwardsville man, 24, charged with posting child porn on Tik Tok

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- An Edwardsville man was charged Wednesday with six counts of sharing and possessing child pornography.

Police and prosecutors allege Connor J. Bazzell, 24, posted four videos of child porn on the social media app Tik Tok in January 2022. The Edwardsville Police Department began investigating Bazzell in December 2022 after getting information from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Two of the charges related to the Tik Tok videos allege the children depicted were under 13, and the other two say the children were under 18.

Bazzell is also charged with possessing child porn on his cell phone. In total, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with four counts of sharing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Bazzell, of the 1000 block of University Drive, posted bond and was released after turning himself into the authorities Thursday. His bond was $500,000.

