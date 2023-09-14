Construction industry career expo hosted in St. Ann

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite a boom in development, the bi-state and the nation are facing a severe shortage of builders.

The construction industry says thousands of new workers will be needed over the next few months to meet demand.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County partnered with Construction Forum for a career expo. More than 20 organizations were on hand inside the Northwest Crossing Jobs Center in St. Ann to talk about career opportunities.

This year, the construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring to meet demand, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors group.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.