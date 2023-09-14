Charges filed in August armed robbery, homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have filed charges in an August armed robbery where the victim was shot and killed.

Court records show 24-year-old Jerry J. Watkins, of St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in the Aug. 28 death of Frederick Jett, 28, also of St. Louis. Watkins is currently in custody on $1 million bond.

According to charging documents, the charges filed Wednesday stem from two separate incidents. Another suspect, who was not identified, is also believed to be involved.

On Aug. 27, Watkins and the unidentified suspect stole a victim’s cash at gunpoint as the victim was leaving their residence, the documents state.

The next day, Watkins and the unidentified suspect, allegedly robbed another victim and Jett at gunpoint. Police stated they forcibly stole a purse, cellphone and other items form the victim. The suspects then forcibly stole items form Jett and shot and killed him.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.