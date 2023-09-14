Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack

Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Palace exterior(Dave Burk | Dave Burk via Caesars Entertainment)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Caesars Entertainment reported that a data breach led to the exposure of some driver’s license and social security numbers for its customers.

Caesars Entertainment said in the filing that it recently “identified suspicious activity in its information technology network resulting from a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support vendor used by the Company.”

Caesars noted in the SEC filing that on Sept. 7, it was determined that the hacking exposed the company’s “loyalty program database, which includes driver’s license numbers and/or social security numbers for a significant number of members in the database.”

The company noted that it is still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information being leaked in the incident.

Caesars said in the notice that it was “monitoring the web” and has not yet seen “any evidence that the data has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused.” However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the company says it is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of our loyalty program. To sign up for these services, Caesars advises members to call (888) 652-1580.

The company also said it would be notifying individuals who were affected by the incident.

“Our customer-facing operations, including our physical properties and our online and mobile gaming applications, have not been impacted by this incident and continue without disruption,” the company noted in the filing.

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the same group who is allegedly responsible for a cyber attack on MGM Resorts International this week is the same that facilitated the data breach within Caesars Entertainment.

According to Bloomberg, Caesars Entertainment “paid millions” to the group in the late August attack.

MGM Resorts said the attack on its company started Sunday and that it shut down “certain systems” in efforts to protect data, according to AP.

In a statement on Twitter/X on Thursday, MGM Resorts said it was continuing “to work diligently to resolve our cybersecurity issue.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after bench-clearing incident
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights

Latest News

Troy police are asking for the public to avoid the area of the 600 block of Lower Marine Road...
Troy, Illinois police seek tips after woman, 60, found dead in home
Graphic
3 teens shot at, 2 injured by unknown assailant in South City
2 lanes on I-70 WB closed after crash involving utility truck
2 lanes on I-70 WB closed after crash involving utility truck
Travis Akins was charged after attempting to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building...
Man charged after attempting to steal toy train from train collectors club