ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Right before Bissell Street ends, a history lesson begins.

It was built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823 and saved from the wrecking ball in the late 50s. The Bissell Mansion has had several owners, and now the 200-year-old mansion is up for sale.

