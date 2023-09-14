3 teens shot at, 2 injured by unknown assailant in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot while walking in South City Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 3200 block of Delor Street. According to police, a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds were walking down Delor when the occupants of a black car fired shots at them. The 13-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head; one 14-year-old was shot in the leg, and the other 14-year-old was uninjured. The two that were shot were taken to an area hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

