2 lanes on I-70 WB closed after crash involving utility truck

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delays can be expected on I-70 Westbound after a utility truck turned on its side early Thursday.

According to MoDOT, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-70 past MO 141 near the Blanchette bridge. The two left lanes are shut down due to the crash.

There are currently no updates on any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

