A stretch of warm days, isolated weekend rain

First Alert Weather:

A stretch of warm days and cooler nights

Humidity stays low this week, temps below-average

A slight chance of rain this weekend

Wednesday: Take your meals outside today. Our temperatures will rise to a comfortable 80° this afternoon. Humidity remains low due to the high-pressure overhead. Wind will also not be an issue.

What’s Next: The remainder of the work week looks great and the weekend looks okay too but there is a slight rain chance on Saturday. It looks warmer next week.

