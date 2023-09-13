Surprise Squad
A stretch of warm days, isolated weekend rain

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A stretch of warm days and cooler nights
  • Humidity stays low this week, temps below-average
  • A slight chance of rain this weekend

Wednesday: Take your meals outside today. Our temperatures will rise to a comfortable 80° this afternoon. Humidity remains low due to the high-pressure overhead. Wind will also not be an issue.

What’s Next: The remainder of the work week looks great and the weekend looks okay too but there is a slight rain chance on Saturday. It looks warmer next week.

