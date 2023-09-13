A stretch of warm days, isolated weekend rain
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- A stretch of warm days and cooler nights
- Humidity stays low this week, temps below-average
- A slight chance of rain this weekend
Wednesday: Take your meals outside today. Our temperatures will rise to a comfortable 80° this afternoon. Humidity remains low due to the high-pressure overhead. Wind will also not be an issue.
What’s Next: The remainder of the work week looks great and the weekend looks okay too but there is a slight rain chance on Saturday. It looks warmer next week.
