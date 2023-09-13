Troy, Illinois, Police investigating homicide

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) - Troy, Illinois, Police are investigating following a homicide early Wednesday in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road.

According to a news release, officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to that address for a welfare check. Inside the home, officers found a 60-year-old woman dead.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was discovered with what police described as “obvious injuries not consistent with a natural death.” Police stated in the release officers performed life-saving measures to no avail.

No further details about the incident or a suspect were included in the release. Police said in an earlier social media post there is “no public safety concern at this time,” and asked the public avoid the area.

Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser said more information should be released following an autopsy by the Madison County, Illinois, Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our investigators are on scene, diligently following up on every detail,” Wasser said. “We anticipate the release of more information tomorrow, once the autopsy is complete.”

