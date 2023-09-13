Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis nuisance property ordered to close once again

Grand Motel ordered to close for a year after being ordered to close for five months last year
The City of St. Louis is ordering a nuisance property to close down again after repeated calls for service at the business.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is ordering a nuisance property to close down again after repeated calls for service at the business.

Last year, the city ordered the Grand Motel on North Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis to close down for five months after at least 86 calls for service from Aug. 9, 2021, to Aug. 9, 2022.

Last month, the city ordered it to close for a year starting this month. According to recent court documents, “even with the consent order in place, the police service calls have increased since February of 2023 as neighbors complained the property has reopened, in violation of the consent order.”

The calls for service stem from things like prostitution, rape, shootings, drug overdoses and assaults. Documents also show at least four people overdosed at the motel last year.

“We want it permanently gone,” former Jeff-Vander-Lou resident Audrey Ellermann told First Alert 4.

“The Grand Motel has been nothing but a problem for our community,” one person who lives near the motel said. “And since it’s been closed, you see how peaceful it is?”

The owner of Grand Motel declined to speak to First Alert 4.

There are plans in the works to revitalize the Jeff-Vander-Lou Neighborhood. The city recently granted around $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to organizations to rehab structures and build new construction in the neighborhood. One of the projects includes a stretch of grand.

“I feel like that would kind of be like a beginning for investors to say, ‘OK. They’re doing something. Let’s go over and see how we can help and what we can do,’” Ellermann added.

Within the next three years, the 97-acre National Geospatial-Intelligence development will open nearby, hopefully creating more development in the area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Suspects in Manchester Kohl’s shoplifting linked to $20K theft in Wisconsin

Latest News

How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition
How Shriners Children’s St. Louis is helping an Indiana girl born with a rare condition
jaws of life
Area firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ in training on newer cars
Protesters to give pushback after SLU applies for permit to demolish two historic buildings
Protesters to give pushback after SLU applies for permit to demolish two historic buildings
St. Charles County police confiscating expired temporary tags during traffic stops, drivers...
St. Charles County police confiscating expired temporary tags during traffic stops, drivers issued warnings or tickets
Missouri lawmakers fail to override Gov. Parson’s vetoes, and instead accept pared-back state...
Missouri lawmakers fail to override Gov. Parson’s vetoes, and instead accept pared-back state budget