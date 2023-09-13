St. Charles City looks to add hotel rooms in city limits, faces pushback

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the City of St. Charles works to expand tourism, there is a major push to add hotel rooms inside city limits.

One possible spot angering residents is 5th and Boone’s Lick, just north of I-70, next to and behind McDonalds.

Longtime St. Charles resident Lawrence Kruse told First Alert 4 he’s seen plenty of attempts to re-imagine the entrance of Historic Main Street.

“One time, they wanted to build a three-story office; a grocery wanted to come back here,” Kruse explained. “Those companies backed out because of access. Now comes a hotel thinking they will do better than those companies. I don’t believe it.”

Other residents told First Alert 4, Boones Lick Development LLC, led by partner Divyesh Panchal, reached out to residents in June about a TownePlace Suites by Marriott in development on this vacant land.

“It sounds nice over there, but when it’s in your yard it’s kind of a nuisance,” resident Sean McCreary said.

“It’s just wrong,” V’Anne Mydler said.

V’Anne Mydler’s property along Boone’s Lick Road backs up to this commercial property that’s the talk of the town. She’s worried about noise, flood mitigation with Blanchette Creek nearby, and an increase in traffic.

The grassroots movement, “No Hotel,” has launched a website in response outlining concerns over the new development.

According to the website:

“A 3 Star Low Budget 140 Room Towneplace Hotel Is Being Proposed at Fifth And Boone’s Lick Road On Property Owned By The City And Property The Developer Has Bought Behind McDonald’s Restaurant. This Development Is Being Proposed To Be Established As A Planned Urban Development Project (PUD), Which Will Allow Them To Circumvent Many Of Our Codes That Govern The Architecture And Visuals Including Setbacks And Facade Materials.”

In a seven-point argument, these residents tackle noise, lighting, and traffic congestion. There are concerns about the environmental harm caused by the development to nearby trees and Blanchette Creek.

“That sounds great, but not here!”



Talks of a hotel coming to 5th and Boone’s Lick in St. Charles goes back to June. A developer is proposing a hotel but residents who live nearby say “No thanks.” pic.twitter.com/Y63xJTQZyx — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 12, 2023

The City of St. Charles told First Alert 4 that as much as 90% of the information on this website is incorrect.

“At this point, it’s just a campaign to stop something at this point the city doesn’t have an application for,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said outside city hall Tuesday.

There was an application, but at some point, it was withdrawn. A copy of those city documents includes a map that the “No-Hotel” campaign claims proves the city is offering the developer two parcels of city land to help the developer meet an acreage requirement for city approval.

Mayor Borgmeyer said at no point was selling land to the developer part of the plan.

“What we did was there’s an ordinance that says you need five acres to develop. He [Panchal] was at 4.65. So, the city said, ‘If your development goes through,’ we said, ‘We would allow you to use our acreage to make that minimum.’ That’s not even part of the deal anymore,” Borgmeyer said.

Boone’s Lick Development LLC told First Alert 4 Tuesday afternoon it fully intends to construct a hotel on this land.

Over the phone, Panchal said the TownePlace Hotel by Marriott in a revised plan includes 80 extended stay spaces. He said there is no timetable for submitting this new plan to the city for review.

“No one has ever come and said ‘Hey, this is the gateway of the city let’s do something nice,’” Borgmeyer shared. “It’s only when you come out with something progressive to move forward someone wants to rally and wants to stop it.”

Still, Mayor Borgmeyer said St. Charles needs hotel rooms, somewhere. Especially, after the city council voted to limit short-term rentals, like Air BnB, and conventions continue coming into town.

“We just booked every room to Warrenton, you can’t say come to St. Charles and have a convention but stay 40 miles away,” Borgmeyer said.

Borgmeyer said four other hotel companies are looking to build in St. Charles. He wouldn’t release names but said Riverpointe and the city entrance are the two areas with available land under consideration.

