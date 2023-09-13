Rollout on new COVID vaccine to begin soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The latest round of COVID vaccines is getting a “yes” vote from the CDC Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

That means that soon, the latest COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all Americans six months and older.

As COVID cases are rising and some 500 people are dying each week, Mercy’s Dr. Steven Brown said this vaccine is effective in tamping COVID, but how you get it may be different.

It was a government-funded vaccine program three years ago,” Brown said. “Now it’s in the commercial sector, and therefore if you’re insured, you’re going to be able to get the vaccine. If you’re not insured, the vaccine may still be available, but you may need to do a little bit more research. You may need to go to places like CDC.gov or vaccine.gov for information on how to get that vaccine into your hands.”

Once the director of the CDC signs off, the rollout can begin.

Watch for notifications about where to get a shot in the coming weeks.

