Refuge and Restoration to open R&R Marketplace in Dellwood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marches and unrest in Ferguson back in 2014 changed the north St. Louis region forever.

A push to revitalize an area of Dellwood impacted by the unrest continues.

Now, an opportunity for more access is coming in the form of R&R Marketplace through Refuge and Restoration.

It will be a $20 million community economic hub. It is designed to meet the needs of the north St. Louis regional area.

It will also add more than 50 jobs and allow the non-profit to focus on resources in the area that still needs assistance.

The marketplace will officially open with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

