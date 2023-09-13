Surprise Squad
Owner of Menya Rui named on Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs list

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- What started as a tinkering experiment earned Steven Pursley a hot new title.

The owner of Menya Rui, Pursley has been named one of 11 chefs worldwide in Food and Wine’s edition of Best New Chefs. The restaurant opened on Hampton in Lindenwood Park just last year.

The menu features Ramen dishes and a bar where diners can look right into the kitchen to see their food being made. It’s open for dinner Thursday through Sunday.

Pursley was featured on First Alert 4′s Meet St. Louis podcast in March.

