Missouri Treasurer’s office to auction off unclaimed property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Treasurer’s Office is auctioning off unclaimed property with unique items up for sale.

The property comes from abandoned bank safety deposit boxes. They’re up for auction in Cape Girardeau at the end of the month.

You’ll find:

Coins

Baseball cards

Stamps

Sterling silver

Journal from the Civil War

The state doesn’t have the room to store the items. The proceeds go back to the original owner and can later be claimed as cash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.