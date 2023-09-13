Surprise Squad
Missouri Treasurer’s office to auction off unclaimed property

The Missouri Treasurer’s Office is auctioning off unclaimed property with unique items up for sale.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Treasurer’s Office is auctioning off unclaimed property with unique items up for sale.

The property comes from abandoned bank safety deposit boxes. They’re up for auction in Cape Girardeau at the end of the month.

You’ll find:

  • Coins
  • Baseball cards
  • Stamps
  • Sterling silver
  • Journal from the Civil War

The state doesn’t have the room to store the items. The proceeds go back to the original owner and can later be claimed as cash.

