Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Metro East police ask for public cooperation during crime scene investigation

Troy police are asking for the public to avoid the area of the 600 block of Lower Marine Road...
Troy police are asking for the public to avoid the area of the 600 block of Lower Marine Road due to an ongoing criminal investigation September 13, 2023.(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in Troy, IL, are asking for cooperation from the public while they work on a criminal investigation Wednesday morning.

The Troy Police Department has a large presence at the 600 block of Lower Marine Road due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police state there are no public safety concerns at this time but ask that the public avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
David Case, of Troy, Mo. is charged with DWI - death of another, failing to drive on the right...
Charges filed months after off-duty Lincoln County deputy killed in motorcycle crash
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security

Latest News

Graphic
Local man robs University City home with knife
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail
St. Louis resident sets up GoFundMe to help Morocco earthquake victims
St. Louis resident sets up gofundme to help Morocco earthquake victims
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage