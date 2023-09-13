Metro East police ask for public cooperation during crime scene investigation

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in Troy, IL, are asking for cooperation from the public while they work on a criminal investigation Wednesday morning.

The Troy Police Department has a large presence at the 600 block of Lower Marine Road due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police state there are no public safety concerns at this time but ask that the public avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.