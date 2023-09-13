Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for stealing, armed criminal action, and other convictions in St. Louis County.

A jury convicted Quintin Warren, 34, on August 2 of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was given 15 years each for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, and five years each for the other charges that run concurrently.

Warren stole money from a woman near a Hazelwood park while she was in her car. She followed Warren’s car, and then someone got out and started shooting at the woman and the other person she was with. The car was hit with gunfire.

Hazelwood Police found a 9mm Ruger pistol in Warren’s car. He was a convicted felon at the time.

