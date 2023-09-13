Surprise Squad
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing De Smet High School football coach in 2017

By Lauren Trager
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Almost six years after the death of a beloved assistant football coach, the third person indicted in his murder has pleaded guilty.

Jaz Granderson was killed in St. Louis in October 2017. Shortly thereafter Kurt Wallace, Jherrica Dixon and Floyd Barber were indicted in his murder.

Wednesday, Wallace pleaded guilty to the killing and two other shootings and a total of four carjackings.

He will be sentenced in December. As part of the plea, both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 60 years in federal prison. But the exact sentence will be up to a judge.

Dixon and Barber previously pleaded guilty.

A federal grand jury indicted Wallace in November 2017. He escaped from custody in 2019 from the Lincoln County jail. He led authorities on a brief chase before being apprehended after a pursuit involving multiple police jurisdictions.

Wallace, 30, was one of seven people convicted in a series of violent crimes during the fall of 2017. A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and ATF investigation led to the convictions of Wallace, Dixon, Barber, James Flannel, Jerell Henderson, Larenta Jones, and Stephan Jones. Wallace was the last to be convicted for his involvement.

In court Wednesday, a judge also mentioned he had more recently attempted to escape the St. Clair County jail just last month.

