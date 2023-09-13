Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Lots of warm, mainly dry, low humidity days ahead

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A stretch of warm days and cooler nights
  • Humidity stays low this week, temperatures near to below average through the weekend
  • A slight chance of rain this weekend

Thursday: Our temperatures will rise to near 82° with sunny skies. Humidity remains low due to the high-pressure overhead. Wind will also not be an issue.

What’s Next: The remainder of the work week looks great and the weekend looks okay too but there is a slight rain chance on Saturday. It looks warmer next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking...
Man sentenced to 2 years probation in case related to wife’s fatal fall from downtown parking garage
Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Suspects in Manchester Kohl’s shoplifting linked to $20K theft in Wisconsin

Latest News

Sept 13 afternoon forecast
A stretch of warm days, isolated weekend rain
7 Day Forecast 9/13/23
A Very Comfortable Pattern
Sept 13 morning weather
A Very Comfortable Pattern
Patchy morning fog Wednesday - Fall-like weather continues
Patchy morning fog Wednesday - Fall-like weather continues