Local man robs University City home with knife

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City man has been charged Wednesday after robbing a home at knifepoint earlier in the month.

Kaleb Shillington, 27, of University City, has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony; second-degree burglary, a class D felony; armed criminal action, an unclassified felony; and first-degree trespassing, a class B misdemeanor. The court set his bond at $50,000, cash-only, no 10 percent authorized.

According to an investigation by the University City Police Department, on September 7, 2023, police responded to a call for a burglary in progress at a home. The homeowner chased Shillington and said she planned to call the police, to which he pulled out a knife and threatened her not to call the police. Shillington then ran into a different victim’s home. Shillington was arrested near the scene, and the blade was recovered.

”The home should be a safe space, and anyone burglarizing the home of another will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

