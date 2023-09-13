House Speaker McCarthy announces impeachment inquiry against President Biden

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is now facing an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) directed the House to open a formal investigation surrounding the president and his family’s foreign business dealings when Biden was vice president.

McCarthy made the move without a formal vote, something he said was necessary for impeachment when Donald Trump was president.

“I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” said McCarthy to reporters Tuesday.

McCarthy said Joe Biden, as vice president, helped his son Hunter make millions of dollars overseas and, now as president, has given his son special treatment from greater prosecution for criminal charges he may soon face.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy admitted this step is to get more facts and answers. House Republicans have not directly tied President Biden to his son’s business dealings despite the allegations.

In a statement, a White House spokesman says, “This is extreme politics at its worst.”

McCarthy is making the move after his most conservative members have pressured him for months and as his caucus struggles to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

“We’re not interested in a continuing resolution that continues the policies and the spending of the Biden, Schumer, Pelosi era. And we’re not going to vote for it. We didn’t vote for it last December and we’re not going to vote for it now,” said Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Unlike the House, the Senate has been functioning with widespread bipartisan support when it comes to funding the government.

“Both parties in both, Chambers are going to have to work together in a bipartisan way to avoid a shutdown. That is obvious. It may not be obvious to 30 crazy people in the far right of the Republican house, but it’s obvious to everyone,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

While McCarthy has announced a formal impeachment inquiry, his job as speaker may still be in jeopardy. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said if McCarthy brings a short-term funding bill to the floor, he will force a vote to oust him.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.