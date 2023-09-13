Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Firefighters battle blaze that destroyed 3 homes in University City, injured several

Firefighters battle blaze in University City.
Firefighters battle blaze in University City.(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain and Melanie Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire destroyed three homes and injured several people, including children, in University City on Tuesday.

The fire broke out just a mile north of the Delmar Loop in the 6500 block of Etzel. University City Fire Captain Rob Cage told First Alert 4 that in one of the homes, there was a mother, three children and an infant. The infant was transported to an area hospital.

Cage said the infant and the four others weren’t seriously hurt.

“The main fire building, the construction of it is a wood frame with a tar and vinyl siding over it, and once the fire got on the exterior, it just lit up like a candle,” said Cage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
Police release video, timeline leading up to crash that left three teens dead
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Lambert Airport sees double the national rate of guns into airport security
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Jury awards family $745 million in wrongful death lawsuit
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
gender-affirming care
Washington University to end gender-affirming care for all minors

Latest News

Riverview Gardens High School
Riverview Gardens High School to cancel Homecoming, go virtual Wednesday due to fights
Refuge and Restoration to open R&R Marketplace in Dellwood
Refuge and Restoration to open R&R Marketplace in Dellwood
Missouri Treasurer’s office to auction off unclaimed property
Missouri Treasurer’s office to auction off unclaimed property
menya rui
Owner of Menya Rui named on Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs list