Firefighters battle blaze that destroyed 3 homes in University City, injured several

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire destroyed three homes and injured several people, including children, in University City on Tuesday.

The fire broke out just a mile north of the Delmar Loop in the 6500 block of Etzel. University City Fire Captain Rob Cage told First Alert 4 that in one of the homes, there was a mother, three children and an infant. The infant was transported to an area hospital.

Cage said the infant and the four others weren’t seriously hurt.

“The main fire building, the construction of it is a wood frame with a tar and vinyl siding over it, and once the fire got on the exterior, it just lit up like a candle,” said Cage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

