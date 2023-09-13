Surprise Squad
EB I-270 closed at Lindbergh after 2-vehicle crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - I-270 Eastbound is closed before Lindbergh Blvd. in North County, and traffic is being redirected due to a crash late Wednesday morning.

According to MoDOT, this is a two-vehicle accident, and the road is being cleared as of 11:30 a.m. The closure is estimated to last an hour.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

